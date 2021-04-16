The NFL Draft crept up on us this year and that’s probably a blessing in disguise.
Last year we had nothing. The draft was such a significant event because we were actually watching new developments taking place in real time within a sport we enjoy.
What a concept.
This year, we had the Final Four. We had The Masters.
We have an MLB season that started on time. We have the NBA.
Before I had a moment to catch my breath, the NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and Sports Bet Montana — along with many other books — has a robust menu of draft props.
At this point in the game, it’s important to resist the urge to unload on everything you see.
Yes, I know. We’re betting the NFL. There is nothing more exciting … except maybe horse racing, but that’s a debate for another time.
Right now, the best strategy is to just sit tight and track line movement.
These types of wagers and odds are based on information, not the predicted outcome of a game or match. Therefore, significant line movements mean somebody has inside knowledge or credible information has been leaked.
As of Friday, Sports Bet Montana offers 32 different bets on the draft. If you want to track each of those every day, be my guest. But I’d recommend narrowing your pool down to about 10-15.
The best way to narrow down your considerations is to track the bets that are still probably unknown. For example, for the “1st Overall Pick,” Trevor Lawrence is -10,000. That’s about as sure of a thing as you’re going to find, so we probably don’t need to keep tabs on that. For the “2nd Overall Pick,” Zach Wilson is -3,333. Once again, this seems pretty much locked in and we don’t need to waste our time checking in on Wilson’s number every day.
Two bets, among others, that I will be tracking are at the very top of the board, the draft position of Trey Lance and the draft position of Patrick Surtain II. Lance’s number is over 6.5, lay -125 (under 6.5 +100). In other words, if you think Lance will be drafted with the seventh pick or later, you will wager 125 to win 100. If you think Lance will be drafted with the sixth pick or sooner, you wager 100 to win 100. Surtain’s number is under 10.5, lay -125.
These numbers will fluctuate by a few cents here and there between now and the week of the draft. What we’re looking for is significant movement, like if one side that’s currently plus-money suddenly becomes a significant favorite.
If you’re looking to hit a longshot, your best bet is to track different position groups, such as the first drafted defensive lineman or the first drafted running back.
Last year, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the first running back drafted and his number closed at +800. Obviously, he never became the favorite in this situation. That was D’Andre Swift. However, CEH’s number did come crashing down from around +4400. Anyone who noticed this huge move cashed in big time.
NFL Draft 2021 — 3rd overall pick
Up until yesterday, Mac Jones was the favorite at about -125 on most books. Justin Fields was hovering around +150 during that time. Now Fields is the favorite at -125, and we’re going to jump on that because, in addition to that being a huge move, the logic makes sense.
During his outstanding senior year at Alabama, Jones was aided by elite weapons and an offensive scheme that was hard for opposing defenses to figure out. He was never mistook for a play-maker, though.
Doesn’t that sound a lot like Jimmy Garoppolo, the current 49ers QB?
Keep in mind, the 49ers traded away quite a bit of capital to move up to the No. 3 position in the draft. So this tells us they’re not going to trade out of that spot, and they probably already know who they want. I cannot fathom why they would do all that and draft a guy who seems like Jimmy G 2.0.
Pick: Justin Fields to be the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, -125
