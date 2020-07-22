HELENA – If you’ve been following along with my – mostly losing – picks and you’re still coming back to this column for sports betting advice, I appreciate it.
But also, it means you get the point.
Swings in either direction are going to happen. Going 3-10 over a 13-game stretch is definitely not the worst cold spell I’ve ever had to endure.
This is living proof of why sports betting should be looked at as a fun hobby by us recreational bettors. Bet within your means and keep doing your research.
It should also be noted that 13 games is a tiny sample size. NFL handicappers break down seasons by the play, rather than by the game. 16 games are rarely, if ever, enough to see the absolute truth. That’s why stats such as “yards per play” and “yards per attempt” are so valuable.
The good news is that our sample size is about to rapidly increase.
Golf, UFC and soccer have been underway for some time, but Thursday night baseball will take center stage and the NBA will be soon to follow.
“We are truly excited about the return of really popular sports,” said Montana Lottery communications manager Jennifer McKee. “We had a good experience with our early launch, even though it wasn’t the launch that we expected.”
In addition to sides and totals, Sports Bet Montana offers a robust prop bet menu, where you can bet on players’ stats in a given game. Since contests on sites like Draft Kings and FanDuel are inaccessible for Montanans (internet gambling is illegal), this will fill a void for the daily fantasy players out there. Props are also a very profitable way to bet if you know how to exploit the market.
“We are getting more terminals out in the field,” McKee said. “There’s more places to bet. There’s more licensed locations, more terminals, more places to bet, more things for people to bet on and we’re seeing an uptick in activity to go along with it.”
Pick: Erik Van Rooyen to finish top-20 at the 3M Open, +180 (wager 1 unit to win 1.8)
TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota is a course that’ll favor the bombers of the field. Erik Van Rooyen ranks 14th on the PGA Tour in driving distance, averaging 308.7 yards off the tee. He’s not too shabby tee-to-green, either. His .894 shots gained ranks 22nd on the Tour. Playing against a stacked field at last weekend’s Memorial Tournament, he placed tied for 22nd.
This weekend, with a drastically thinner field, the South African seems poised for an even better finish. He’ll also be playing at a course close to his current home; a place that’s very special to him.
“I’m stoked,” the 30-year-old University of Minnesota alum said in an interview with the (Minn.) Star Tribune. “I’m obviously very grateful for the invitation. This one will be special for me because it is somewhat of a homecoming. It’s a track that I love, a track that I have so many fond memories of playing with my old teammates.
“And I’m one of the fortunate ones. I’m really close with my in-laws.”
I think his familiarity with the course combined with the added incentive to perform well for his family will give him an edge that isn’t factored into the odds, which already list him at a decent price.
Picks: Yankees at Nationals first 5 innings UNDER 3.5 runs, +110 (wager 1 unit to win 1.1); Gerrit Cole records 8+ strikeouts, +110 (wager 1 unit to win 1.1); Max Scherzer records 8+ strikeouts, -167 (wager 1.67 units to win 1)
Especially since the alleged “juicing” of the baseballs, when you’re betting unders you want guys on the mound who consistently miss bats. On Thursday night after Dr. Fauci throws out the first pitch at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., the Nats and the Yankees are going to be starting their aces that just happen to be strikeout machines. I don’t think there’s a counter-argument to that statement, so I’m not going to list off a bunch of statistics you can easily look up. However, I am going to explain why there's still value on the under.
Obviously the books know how good Washington starter Max Scherzer and New York starter Gerrit Cole are, and that’s factored into the low total. Early in the season, pitchers are usually sharper than the hitters. Most importantly, these two pitchers are especially dominant in their season-opening starts. Since joining the American League in 2018 and rounding into a bona fide staff ace, Cole has been almost unhittable. During his first start with the Astros in 2018 he pitched seven innings of one-run ball and struck out 11. In last season’s opening start he pitched six innings of one-run ball and struck out 10. Scherzer has been just as dominant. Since 2014, in his season-opening starts he has pitched at least six innings, surrendered no more than two runs and tallied at least seven punch outs. Early season jitters are real, but these guys don’t seem to have them.
As I mentioned, Sports Bet Montana also has a robust prop bet menu. The strikeout props for Cole and Scherzer directly correlate to my first-5 under play.
Throughout their careers, Scherzer and Cole average 10.58 and 10.06 strikeouts per nine innings, respectively. So it appears the books shaved a couple Ks off those averages, as it is unlikely those guys will pitch complete games. What the books are not accounting for is how much more often hitters strike out now than they did just three or four years ago. Over the last two seasons, Scherzer is averaging well above his career number. In 2018 he averaged 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Last season, he averaged a career-high 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. And it’s the same story for Cole. In 2018 and 2019 he has averaged 12.4 and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings, respectively. The books got lazy here and these props need to be jumped on.
