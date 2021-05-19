When I arrived at my desk today, I was prepared to write a column about betting the NBA playoffs.
But with the PGA Championship and NHL playoffs also in full swing, it feels stale to rehash the same strategies we discussed in last year’s column about the NBA playoffs.
There are a couple extra wrinkles this year, however. With the extra play-in games, that means we have more elimination games. An elimination game is one game that decides who advances and who goes home. Those contests tend to be played slower and tenser. Nerves are a factor, especially late, and the projected total often goes under. During the 2020 playoffs, even with the high-scoring games in the bubble, elimination-game unders hit 100% of the time.
Fans are also back this season, which means we can look for spots when this will make a significant difference. For example, when a team a down in a series 0-2 and coming back home, for years it has been common practice to bet on that team in the first half of Game 3. The thinking is that they’re throwing the kitchen sink at the opponent because their season is on the line, and they’re playing for their home crowd.
Now that we’ve got the housekeeping out of the way, here are a few things I like this week.
Capitals at Bruins, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
I don’t know a lot about hockey, but I can tell you when numbers don’t make sense. Washington is about to be the underdog for the third consecutive game in this series, which is tied 1-1. The Capitals won in overtime as home dogs in Game 1 and lost as home dogs in overtime in Game 2. Now the Bruins are coming home as -222 favorites against a team that appears to be as good if not possibly better?
Home-ice advantage is negligible in a normal year, and with limited capacity I don’t see it mattering except for making the viewing experience at home a little more fun. This is a coin-flip game and the Caps are plus-money.
Pick: Capitals +115 (wager 1 unit to win 1.15)
PGA Championship, Thursday-Sunday
Ocean Course at Kiawah Island has several notable characteristics. Besides its picturesque views, the course boasts the most yardage of any major championship in history. Competitors will also face challenging greens and treacherous par-3s, with the signature hole being No. 17.
The yardage of this course helps narrow my criteria a bit. Obviously, we want someone who can bomb it off the tee. Additionally, we need a guy who isn’t going to lose strokes on the challenging par-3s, and who is able to hold serve on par-4s. It also seems like a majority of the scoring will be limited to the par-5s.
Enter Charley Hoffman. He is playing excellent golf recently. Hoffman finished 18th at the Valspar, 18th at the RBC Heritage and second at the Valero. He also checks all the boxes we’re looking at.
Hoffman’s average driving distance of 306.7 is 21st on the PGA Tour. He scores exceptionally well on par 3s, with an average of 2.87 strokes, which is tied for third on tour. His shots gained: approach the green is .672, which is 12th on tour. The only concerning part of his game is his par-5 birdie or better percentage, which at 45.42% ranks 93 on tour. It’s not as high as we’d like, but it’s also in the top half of eligible players.
Picks: USPGA Championship – Winner: Charley Hoffman, +12400 (0.081 units to win 10 units)
USPGA Championship – 1st Round Top 20: Charley Hoffman, +420 (0.5 units to win 2.1 units)
USPGA Championship – Top 20: Charley Hoffman, +390 (1 unit to win 3.9 units)
Pacers at Wizards, 6 p.m. Thursday
We touched on it before: we’re betting the under on an elimination game. This is an especially sweet spot because the Pacers played a Hornets team that rolled over last game and allowed Indiana to pour in 144 points. Pair this along with the fact that Washington struggled on defense all year along, and we have a total that approaches 240. I’ll be impressed if this eclipses 220.
Pick: Under 239, -125 (1.25 units to win 1)
