You’ve probably heard it from any number of talking heads: “If you’re betting this game, you might have a gambling problem!”
This sentiment often references a game with a small expected viewing audience.
When I hear this, my ears perk up.
It’s the sound of opportunity.
If some SportsCenter anchor assumes that no one is watching a game … guess what? It’s likely the odds makers came to that very same conclusion.
I can tell you for a fact that many professionals in Las Vegas are still lamenting the fact that the XFL was canceled.
They’re also rejoicing at the fact that the WNBA announced it will play a partial season, likely starting in late July.
Two-time NFL Super Contest winner and Fox Sports Radio personality Steve Fezzik boasts that the WNBA is by far his most profitable sport.
This is not a slight toward the WNBA, XFL or any professional sports league. It’s just a fact that fewer casual bettors are interested in those games.
A great deal of time and effort is dedicated to nationally televised games with a large expected audience. Books know a vast majority of the action will be on those games, so they have their A-Team (for lack of a better phrase) setting those lines. Lines on big games like the Super Bowl are rock solid and extremely difficult to beat long term.
Markets like XFL totals (over/unders) do not draw as much attention from bettors and thus do not receive much attention from odds makers.
Sometimes, books simply don’t have enough bodies to manually set a line for each bet on their board. With exotic bets, or prop bets, you’ll sometimes see lines that are set by computer algorithms. This is when obvious errors can occur.
A prop bet is usually a wager over or under a projected number in a player’s stat line, like a running back’s rushing yards in a game.
My favorite example in recent memory is the prop bet on Vikings running back Mike Boone’s over/under rushing yards against the Bears during Week 17 of the 2019 season. With Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison on the sidelines, Minnesota’s third-string back was projected to rush for roughly 60 yards. While he was the starting back in a run-first offense, Boone was coming off an abysmal Week 16 against the Packers, during which he amassed just 28 yards on the ground. This weighed down his projected total the following week, creating excellent value for bettors. The circumstances for Week 16 versus Week 17 were vastly different. Green Bay’s and Minnesota’s playoff seeding was still up in the air, whereas the outcome of Week 17’s game did not matter for either team. Many of the Bears key players on defense did not play a majority of the snaps, and that was expected to be the case. Boone went off for 148 yards rushing, eclipsing his projected total before halftime.
But how do the books get away with such egregious errors? Fluid prices and, most importantly, low limits.
For the recreational bettor, a book slashing the limit size from $5,000 to $500 doesn’t really matter. We’re just doing this for fun, not trying to supplement our income.
Right now on Sports Bet Montana with limited live sports, it appears that any bet will accept a limit-sized wager.
That’s actually impressive. My guess is that will not be the case once sports leagues go back to their normal schedules.
But when the NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing during early August, maybe take a peek at the WNBA and KBO, especially if you notice smaller limits. Those lines will be much more beatable than any nationally televised playoff game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.