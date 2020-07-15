Major League Baseball will be back July 23 when the defending World Series champion Nationals host the Yankees.
The season is only 60 games and the National League has a DH.
Adding insult to injury for the baseball purists out there; when games enter extra innings, each half inning will begin with a runner on second base.
But here’s how we might be able to make some money.
When a baseball game reaches the later innings, the live projected total of runs (runs scored by Team A + runs scored by Team B) will usually be around one or one-and-a-half over the current total.
So let’s say during that first game of opening day, Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole are in a pitchers’ duel. It’s 0-0 in the eighth inning and the live projected total is over/under: 1.5.
Knee-jerk reaction would be, “Oh! First team to score a run is probably going to win. Under!”
Let’s look a little deeper. This game is almost surely going into extra innings and relief pitchers will be called upon. Relief pitchers will be immediately inserted into a high-leverage spot.
With a runner on second and no outs, teams score at least one run slightly more than 60% of the time.
Also, the visiting team will always want to score more than one run during their half of the inning because the home team still has to bat. Conversely, if the visiting team takes the lead by only one run, the home team can theoretically tie the game without even getting a hit.
During the early stages of the season, I believe it will be profitable to live bet MLB overs when games are likely to go extra innings.
Pick: Molly McCann to defeat Taila Santos at UFC Fight Night 172, -164 (wager 1.64 units to win 1)
After losing her first bout in the UFC, Molly McCann (10-2) has won three straight fights against respectable competition, including Diana Belbita who is a -213 favorite on this same card.
Conversely, Talia Santos’ 15-1 record in MMA is heavily padded against marginal competition at Brazilian promotional fights. UFC handicapper and CEO of U.S. Integrity Matthew Holt explained on ESPN’s Behind the Bets podcast that these types of regional fights create a fraudulent record, thus Santos is over-valued.
This jump in class is going to be too great for Santos to overcome. I am hopping on the steam and betting the favorite.
Pick: Abraham Ancer to finish top-20 at the Memorial Tournament, +220 (wager 0.5 units to win 1.1)
We have 57 of the top 64 players in the world in the field at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
According to PGA insider Sal Johnson, this weekend’s Memorial will be all about fast greens and deep rough. Similar to Augusta National, this course is going to reward the great ball strikers of the field. Last year’s champion Patrick Cantlay is a prime example of that.
The secret is out on Cantlay so his price is a little too steep. Instead I am going to take a flier on Abraham Ancer.
Ancer checks all the boxes in terms of ball striking. He is top-10 in strokes gained: tee-to-green, and strokes gained: approach, in terms of this week’s field.
He’s had some respectable finishes in his last few tournaments; tied for 11th at the Travelers, 2nd at the RBC Heritage and tied for 14th at the Charles Schwab. Although he’s winless on the PGA Tour, he’s ranked 21 in the world, and it feels like we’re getting a good price for a guy who seems like he is ready to break through for a victory. Perhaps we are getting such a bargain because he hasn’t won on the tour just yet.
Pick: Marc Diakiese to defeat Rafael Fiziev at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2, -182 (wager 1.82 units to win 1)
Again I am backing the better resume. Diakiese seems to be building a bit of momentum with a pair of consecutive victories in his last two bouts, one of which coming against Joe Duffy, who is a -385 favorite on this card.
Fiziev’s only win in the UFC came against Alex Wright, who is primarily a wrestler. I don’t like his chances going up against an above-average striker such as Diakiese.
