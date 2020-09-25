HELENA – Sports betting Twitter is a mind-numbing place, for the most part.
If you read between the lines, there are a few nuggets that can nudge you in a certain direction while placing your bets next time you visit the window (or terminal, in the case of Montanans).
Most people with an internet connection probably saw an article, post or tweet about how “the books got killed” last Sunday.
During the Sunday slate (as well as the Sept. 17 game), depending on where you got the Rams-Eagles line, every single favorite won outright. Not all favorites covered the spread, but it still meant the books had to pay out a massive amount of moneyline parlays and teasers.
Dave Purdum for ESPN.com reported that Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill U.S. sportsbooks, said the Chiefs coming from behind to beat the Chargers caused a swing against the house of "several seven figures."
So why are they telling us this? Do they want us to feel sorry for them?
No.
Books like to publicize this information because it makes it seem like sports betting is easy, and they want us to come right back to the window with the exact same strategy we used last weekend.
It’s propaganda, according to Matthew Holt.
Holt, a former bookmaker and the president and CEO of US Integrity, explained to R.J. Bell on the Dream Preview podcast that lines will likely be adjusted accordingly.
“I’ve been in plenty of these,” Holt said. “You go into the Monday finance meeting with people who are basically all bankers. They don’t understand the industry. They don’t necessarily understand the ebbs and flows.
“What happens when you get smoked on teasers, you tend to not want to sit in that same Monday meeting again the next week, and you tend to buy yourself a little bit of teaser protection with some of the numbers sometimes.”
In other words, be careful out there. Some of these lines are going to be inflated because the bookies assume we aren’t going to change up our strategy, and they don’t want to have two losing weeks in a row.
There is a trend to support this notion. Teams who are 0-2 straight up while also 0-2 against the spread are profitable during Week 3. During the last 10 years those teams cash at a rate of 65% ATS (48 games).
Pick: Giants +4.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
You may have noticed this pick in the “Pending wagers” section of Wednesday’s column. I wanted to publish it early because the 49ers injuries would be a heavily discussed topic during the week, and I assumed the line could drop.
Low and behold, it’s still at four-and-a-half.
Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries. The Giants will be without Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard. The 49ers are banged up at quarterback, at running back at wide receiver and in the secondary. The most significant injuries, however, are on the defensive line. Dee Ford is out indefinitely with a back injury. Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas won’t play again until 2021 after each tore his ACL.
If the 49ers cannot get a push up front, this leaves what’s left of their marginal secondary exposed. And if Giants QB Daniel Jones receives ample protection, he’s actually very accurate with the football. Of his 30 turnovers during the 2019 season, 18 were fumbles. If Jones can eliminate costly strip sacks, the G-men will have a chance to win this one outright.
Pick: Texans +4.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
On Thursday night, we saw what can happen with a desperate 0-2 team squares off against an opponent that might be feeling a little fat and happy, as the Dolphins got their first win of the season by throttling the Jags, 31-13. I think we could see the same type of desperation and motivation from the Houston Texans.
Deshaun Watson and the Texans once again have playoff aspirations and to this point in the season, few (if any) teams of playoff caliber have failed to meet expectations like Houston. The Texans have come up short of the point spread by an average of seven points per game in their two losses.
The silver lining is that those losses came against the Ravens and Chiefs, two of the best teams in the league. I think Houston has been thoroughly embarrassed and will come out hungry against a Pittsburgh team that hasn’t really been tested yet.
The Steelers have cruised to a 2-0 start and look like they could make a deep playoff run with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, but let’s see how they respond when a team comes out and hits them in the mouth.
Pick: Cowboys +5.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
Dallas has failed to cover in both of its games this season, while Seattle has covered and looked spectacular in both of its games. But I thought the Cowboys showed a lot of toughness and heart during their lucky victory over the Falcons, during which Atlanta forgot that its hands team is allowed to recover onside kicks before the ball travels 10 yards.
