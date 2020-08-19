During a normal year, the final month of the NBA season is almost unwatchable.
The good teams usually lock up their season with weeks to play and rest their star players. The bad teams are, well, still the bad teams.
And there are some bad teams.
I digress.
After being starved of live sports for months during the coronavirus pandemic, the return of the NBA has been delightful.
Since only three arenas exist in the league’s bubble in Orlando, Florida, we usually do not have multiple games taking place at the same time.
Instead, reminiscent of March Madness, fans are able to watch games back-to-back throughout the day; usually starting before noon and wrapping up around 9 or 10 p.m.
And now we are leveling up.
The NBA and NHL Playoffs are underway.
I know nothing about hockey. Sometimes I will bet on the Las Vegas Golden Knights because my high school mascot was the Golden Knights. My handicapping strategy and knowledge for hockey begins and ends there.
Instead, I’ll be discussing strategies for betting the NBA Playoffs.
The zig-zag theory
Some sports betting personalities talk about this theory as if they just figured out how to split the atom. But this is not a new revelation. Like many trends it can be profitable to bet selectively, but the books are aware of the concept and it is priced into the line.
The premise of the zig-zag theory is that you want to bet on whichever team lost the most recent game in a playoff series. The thinking is that they will be motivated to bounce back next game.
According to a study by Rotoworld, this trend was especially profitable from 1991-2000. Bettors who blindly backed the zig-zag theory were cashing at a rate of 55.5%. The books have since caught on. From 2001-2015, the study shows that bettors only won 51.6% of the time. Overall, the trend has produced winners about 53% of the time, which is not profitable long term.
That same study shows that the best games of a series to consider the zig-zag theory are Game 2 and Game 3. Those produce winners at rates of 56.2% and 54.5%, respectively.
Personally, with the volume that’s now being wagered on each game across the country, I think these lines are going to become rock solid as a series progresses. I’d look to play the zig-zag theory when a team is coming off a disappointing or bad performance; something that makes the talking heads on SportsCenter say, “This team is in trouble!”
This will create an overreaction in the market, and that will be when there is value on a team looking to bounce back.
The dream crusher
You never want to bet on a team that is unmotivated and during the playoffs, motivation can be fragile. One game, a team might be completely locked in and could not be more motivated to get the win. The next game, they’re just going through the motions.
What happened? One reason might be: their dreams have been crushed.
Let’s say that a team down 2-0 in a seven-game series comes out and gives maximum effort during Game 3. The game comes down to the wire and they lose on a buzzer-beater.
My guess is that they will be flat for Game 4. A 3-0 deficit is basically insurmountable, and thus, their dreams have been crushed. They’ve come to a realization that they will not win a championship.
Game 7 point totals
The point totals during the playoffs are usually substantially lower than they are during the regular season. There are a few outliers, but you’ll surely notice fewer points being scored as the playoffs progress.
The teams aren’t worse, so why is this? Defensive intensity.
As an NBA Championship becomes a more and more of a tangible objective, players will do the little things that require more effort. One of those things is play defense, something that’s lacking during the regular season to say the least.
If a series reaches a Game 7, you’ll – almost – want to blindly bet under the projected point total. Everything is magnified and every possession is of the utmost importance. Certain players feel that pressure and usually only a player or two from each team can rise to the occasion offensively.
Game-7 unders are an especially great bet during a high-scoring series because the point total will be inflated.
———
Pick: Bucks -12.5, -125 (wager 1.25 units to win 1)
Top-seeded Milwaukee came out extremely lethargic during Game 1 in a 122-110 defeat to the Magic. This is what is known as an outlier. During the regular season, the Bucks were 4-0 against Orlando, winning by an average of 17 points per game.
Not only will Milwaukee bounce back during Game 2, but it will gain value as the series progresses. The Bucks have a bench loaded with shooters, whereas the Magic will likely wear down. They are missing Aaron Gordon and Jonathon Isaac due to injuries, and we’re going to see guys who would normally be marginal rotation players become important role players. Odds are, they won’t be up to the challenge against the team with the best record in the NBA.
Pick: NFL Week 1; Lions -1.5, -133 (wager 1.33 units to win 1)
In 2019, the Bears swept the Lions. They won the first game 20-13 and won the second game 24-20. But that doesn’t tell the entire story. The quarterback for Detroit during the first meeting was Jeff Driskel. In the second tilt, the Lions had David Blough starting at QB.
What’s lost here is that when he was healthy last season, Lions starting QB Matt Stafford excelled during his first year paired with new offensive coordinator Jim Bevell.
Not only did Stafford pass for 19 TDs compared to five interceptions in just eight games, but he moved the ball down the field at an elite level.
His 8.3 average completed air yards – defined as the vertical yards on a pass attempt at the moment the ball is caught in relation to the line of scrimmage – was tops in the NFL.
His 1.8 air yards to the sticks – defined as the amount of air yards ahead or behind the first-down marker on all attempts for a passer – also led the league.
The Lions are difficult to slow down, and because Stafford and Bevell clearly have great chemistry I expect that offense to keep humming.
The Bears, on the other hand, are a mess. Who is their quarterback? Mitchell Trubisky? Nick Foles? I don’t like either option.
If you’ve read this far, I don’t have to rattle off Trubisky’s stats to prove that he’s extremely limited at best and just objectively bad at his worst.
If Nick Foles gets the starting job, I don’t like his chances to succeed Week 1. The pandemic has created a unique offseason where teams are going to struggle getting on the same page with their timing, something immensely important in Matt Nagy’s offense.
Long story, short: I think the Lions will be able to put up points and I don’t know if the Bears can eclipse 10 points.
