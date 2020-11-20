It seems like the deeper into the season we go, there more trends we see covered by various media outlets.
For example, vsin.com’s Week 11 capsules mentioned anything ranging from historical head-to-head matchup trends to whether the lead referee favors the home or away team.
Some trends can be valuable to bettors while others can be fool’s gold.
With the NFL season being only 16 games, our sample size is often much smaller than we’d like. That’s partially why advanced analytics caught on in baseball years ago and there is still push-back in football.
With such a small sample size, how do we actually know these trends are relevant? How do we know these occurrences aren’t just coincidences?
The short answer is: we often do not know for sure.
As bettors, we can only do our best to hopefully come to a conclusion.
We want to be able to logically explain a trend. Once we are able to do that, we can probably deduce that what we are seeing isn’t random. There is a cause and a correlated effect.
If we see a stat come across the screen like, “This baseball player has hit eight career home runs during day games while the state legislature is in session.” This is probably random. Within this scenario, there is no cause and effect that would result in a higher-than-normal offensive output at the plate.
We have a couple of very strong trends to take advantage of this week in college and in the NFL. I will be touching on those in this week’s picks.
Iowa at Penn State, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
I really like betting against things that have never happened. We have two things in play here. Penn State coach James Franklin has never lost to Iowa, and the Nittany Lions have never started 0-5 in program history.
While Franklin has had his shortcomings as Penn State head coach, they haven’t been against the Hawkeyes.
I also think we are getting an undervalued Penn State team here. Yes, they have been very unimpressive during a 0-4 start. However, the Nittany Lions have outgained opponents by more than 200 yards this season. Last week they missed a field goal and turned the ball over on downs twice inside the Nebraska 15-yard line, leading to another defeat.
If they can get just a little more production in the red zone, they’ll have a chance to beat an Iowa team that might be a tad inflated.
The Hawkeyes opened the season with gut-wrenching losses to Purdue and Northwestern. Now that they’ve beaten Michigan State and Minnesota, are we supposed to believe everything is now fixed? I’ll pay to find out.
Pick: Penn State +2
California at Oregon State, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Oregon State is a team to watch in the Pac-12 this season. They haven’t been relevant in years, but this team will be able to cover spreads. The Beavers have a lot of continuity on the offensive side of the ball, including Jermar Jefferson, who might the best back in the conference.
If you remember when the NFL started, we found it to be favorable to back teams that could find success running the football while the passing game found its timing. Oregon State fits this mold.
Last week against UCLA in its season opener, Cal looked all kinds of out-of-sorts. It looked like the Bears hadn’t tackled in a very long time. Now they’re laying 2.5 against a Beavers team with a couple of games under its belt and is hungry for the first win after falling just short at Washington.
Pick: Oregon State +2.5
Jets at Chargers, 1:05 p.m. Sunday
Winless teams off a bye during Week 7 or later are 18-5-1 against the number. Why would this be? These players are human beings. They’ve heard everyone talk about how pathetic they are. Now they have an extra week to prepare, get focused and hopefully come out ready to get that first win of the year to prove everyone wrong.
I also think there is a little extra value with the announcement of Joe Flacco starting at quarterback for New York. The line opened at Jets +8.5 when Sam Darnold was believed to be the starter. It bumped up to +10 after the announcement of Flacco and has since settled at 9.5.
Are we sure that Flacco is noticeably worse than Darnold? I’m not.
Pick: Jets +9.5
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m. Sunday
Andy Reid with extra time to prepare is 21-10 ATS. Again, like with any trend we must ask ourselves, why would this be?
Reid is an offensive savant and a very sophisticated play caller. If we give someone like that more time to prepare for an opponent, we will almost surely see a noticeable difference. So the trend checks out.
On top of all that, Raiders defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19. This means that not only can the starting DE not play, but a number of the Vegas defenders have been unable to practice all week.
What’s worse than facing Reid off a bye? Facing Reid off a bye and not being able to have most of your defense at practice.
Pick: Chiefs -8
Rams at Buccaneers, 5:15 p.m. Monday
As you may have noticed, I have an affinity for LA sports teams so I follow the Rams fairly closely.
LA operates efficiently when its players are healthy, but they don’t have much depth. Last week the Rams lost LT Andrew Whitworth for the rest of the season.
If last season was any indication, the Rams will have a lot of problems on the offensive line trying to fill a hole left by an injured starter. And going up against a Todd Bowles defense won’t make life any easier.
Jared Goff is a fine quarterback when everything is running smoothly. If you make him play left-handed, things can go sideways fairly quickly.
Pick: Bucs -4.5
