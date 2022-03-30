BUTTE — The Rotary Club of Butte will host the Maud S Pace Race on June 25 to support Action Inc.’s Butte Homeless Youth Programs and Maud S. Canyon Trails.
Participants will run, hike or bike a 4.1-mile course with a 1,000-foot elevation gain through Maud S Canyon Trails.
It's a race but with a little twist. The winners will be decided by how well competitors know their pace. Before the race, they'll estimate how long it will take to complete the course. Winners will be determined by comparing the actual time of completion to the estimated time, and the top-three finishers receive a $50 gift card.
There will be no parking at Maud S Canyon on race day. There will be parking and a shuttle at the U.S. High Altitude Speed Skating Center off Continental Drive.
To register, donate or contact race organizers, head to https://www.montanarotary.org/page/maud-s-pace-race
