MILES CITY — Top-seeded Miles Community College will host the Region XIII women's basketball championship game after beating fourth-seeded Williston State 91-73 in the semifinals on Thursday night.
MCC (22-1) will entertain second-seeded Dawson Community College (19-4) on Monday night (time to be determined) for an automatic berth to the national tournament in Texas.
Against Williston State, the Pioneers received 32 points, eight assists and five rebounds from Rebekah Dallinger. She connected on five of seven 3-point shots.
Lili Long chipped in with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Jana Conejero added 18 points.
MCC shot 18 of 38 from 3-point range (47.4%). Long led the Pioneers with six 3-pointers.
Williston was led by the 18 points of Sydney Labatte and Keeley Tini.
Miles raced ahead 25-12 in the first quarter and owned a 54-33 advantage by halftime. The Pioneers were up by 24 points (82-58) going into the fourth quarter.
Williston State is the lone team to defeat MCC this season.
