MILES CITY — Miles Community College sharpshooter Akeemis Williams has signed a national letter of intent to join the men's basketball program at NCAA Division II Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.
Chowan competes in the Conference Carolina.
The 5-foot-9 shooting guard from Las Vegas, Nevada, was sixth in the NJCAA last season with 110 3-pointers made. He also made 85 during his freshman campaign with the Pioneers.
As a sophomore, Williams averaged 13 points per game and shot 44% from 3-point territory. He scored 676 points in his two years at MCC.
