MILES CITY — Miles Community College guard Favour Chukwukelu has signed to join the men's basketball team at Chicago State University for the 2021-22 season.

Chicago State competes in the NCAA's Western Athletic Conference.

The 6-foot-1 Chukwukelu, who averaged 15 points per game during his two seasons with the Pioneers, averaged 18 points during an injury-shortened sophomore season at MCC.

He missed the season's first six games after having knee surgery.

Chukwukelu hit 135 3-pointers over two years at MCC, shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc.

He was selected first-team all-Mon-Dak Conference and first-team all-Region XIII.

Chukwukelu, who is from Las Vegas, also carries a 4.0 grade-point average.

