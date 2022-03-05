MILES CITY — Gabby Flute Player and Ray Daniels were selected as second-team all-conference players in the Mon-Dak Conference at the conclusion of the 2021-22 basketball season.
Flute Player is a 5-foot-11 sophomore forward from Flandreau, South Dakota. Daniels is a 6-6 freshman forward from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Flute Player averaged 10.2 points and five rebounds per game for the Pioneers, who finished 7-24 overall and 5-16 in conference.
Daniels averaged 17.6 points and 4.6 rebounds for MCC, which went 9-22 overall and 6-15 in conference. He shot 48% from the floor and was the fourth-leading scorer in the conference.
