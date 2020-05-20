HELENA — The MHSA Executive Board has announced changes to its eligibility rules for 2020-21.
Notably, the board approved waiving the rule requiring 10 hours per week in-school attendance for the 2020-21 school year. This will allow flexibility for districts that might allow a mixture of in-person and online learning next year.
The MHSA also is allowing COVID-19 related incompletes given this spring term to be completed and posted on students' transcripts by the start of the fall 2020 semester in response to the academic rule.
Transfers hoping to be eligible for the next year must have completed their transfer before the school closures occurred. The MHSA clarified that the physical exam, age and semester rules will still apply as written.
A number of schools were up for reclassification for the 2021-2022 year:
- Plains will move from Class C to Class B.
- Fairview might move from Class C to Class B, pending the enrollment count scheduled for Oct. 5.
- Butte Central appealed and was approved to remain Class A in spite of recommendation to move to Class B.
- Forsyth also was recommended to move from Class B to Class C, but was approved to remain Class B.
Final action was taken to move the Alberton-Superior co-op from 13C to 14C next season and Centerville has been approved to play 6-Man football on a single-year basis.
Earlier this week, the MHSA released the state tournament assignments for 2020-21 and 2021-2022.
