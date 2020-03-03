MetraPark GM Bill Dutcher honored by Midland Roundtable

MetraPark general manager Bill Dutcher, who plans on retiring at the end of December after working for the facility for 39 years, was honored by the Midland Roundtable at the group's monthly meeting on Tuesday. 

 JOHN LETASKY, 406mtsports.com

BILLINGS — MetraPark general manager Bill Dutcher was presented an award by the Midland Roundtable at the group's monthly gathering at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Tuesday.

Dutcher, who plans on retiring at the end of the year after 39 years of work at MetraPark, is a Billings native. The award read "This award is presented on behalf of the Midland Roundtable in grateful appreciation for your outstanding and dedicated service to the youth in our community." 

Dutcher, 67, will celebrate his 39th anniversary at MetraPark in August. He is in his 15th year as general manager. He served 13 years on the maintenance crew and was an event coordinator for five years before moving into the director of operations position from 1999-2005.

Dutcher is a Billings Senior graduate and also graduated from Rocky Mountain College. 

Tags

Load comments