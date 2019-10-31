BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable will host a pregame social prior to the Montana State Billings vs. Rocky Mountain College women's basketball game on Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Tip-off for the game is at 7 p.m. The social is set for 5:45 p.m. through 6:45 p.m. at the MetraPark Hospitality Room. At 6:15 p.m., Roundtable president Rocky Erickson will give a presentation.
Members of the public and Roundtable members are welcome at the social. Those that attend will receive two free drink tickets and snacks. There will be a drawing for existing Roundtable members and a drawing for any new members that sign up that evening.
