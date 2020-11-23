MILES CITY — Madilyn Henry, a pitcher from Spanish Fork, Utah, has signed to join the softball program at Miles Community College.
Henry will be joining her club team teammates Morgan Lampshire and Jocelyn Lujan, who also recently signed with the Pioneers.
Henry is from Maple Mountain High School, where she is a 3-year letter winner and a starting pitcher. She has received All Valley recognition for her pitching prowess.
"She has the capability to do amazing things while here," MCC coach Shawna Juarez said in a press release. "Her ability to pitch, solid defensive tools, and the capacity to hit will add great things to our program."
