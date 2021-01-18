MILES CITY — Miles Community College will host Dawson Community College Wednesday night in a season-opening Mon-Dak Conference basketball doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The start of men's and women's basketball seasons had been delayed by the COVID-19 virus.
Attendance to MCC athletic events will be limited to ensure proper social distance and cleaning efforts.
MCC athletic events on campus will only be open to enrolled MCC students, the immediate family members of the MCC student-athletes competing and MCC staff/faculty and their immediate families.
Face coverings will be required and no food or drink will be allowed at indoor events.
MCC's guidelines follow Mon-Dak mandates, which has stipulated 25% capacity or no more than 200 people in attendance.
The guidelines will continue to be reevaluated as conditions change throughout the region.
