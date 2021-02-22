MILES CITY — Guard Jakim Ricketts knocked down six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 20 points Monday night in Miles Community College's 71-60 victory over Lake Region in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball.

Ricketts shot six of eight from 3-point territory. Teammate Dylan Hushaw added four more threes en route to 17 points.

MCC's Favour Chukwukelu (11 points) and Remy Lemovou (10) also scored in double figures.

The Pioneers are 8-5 overall, with four consecutive wins.

MCC led 39-27 at halftime.

Carson Henningsgard led Lake Region with 16 points.

