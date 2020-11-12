MILES CITY —Miles Community College Pioneer outfielder Autumn Porter has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.
Porter was a two-year captain and she was MCC's first-ever signee for softball.
According to a press release from MCC, Porter selected Black Hills State, located in Spearfish, South Dakota, because of how close it is to Miles CC. She was also impressed by the facilities and coaching staff.
Porter, majoring in photography, compiled a 3.8 GPA at MCC.
