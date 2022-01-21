MILES CITY — Miles Community College has scheduled its First Interstate Bank/Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet on Saturday, Feb. 19 on the MCC campus.
This year's event will include a social hour, dinner and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The banquet is set to begin at 6 p.m. with a no-host social hour and dinner at 7 p.m. The induction ceremony will follow.
Sports broadcaster Rocky Erickson of Rocky Erickson Sports will serve as the emcee.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased from MCC athletic director Jerry Olson at 406-351-9761 or olsonj@milescc.edu, or by stopping by the MCC campus.
Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 12.
This year's Hall of Fame class includes former MCC athletes Mike Geer (men's basketball, 1981-83), Scott Breding (rodeo, 1980-82), Kody Kennedy (baseball, 2007-09), and Jaime Anderson Wichman (women's basketball, 1995-97).
The inductees will also be introduced during halftime of the MCC-Dawson women's basketball game scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 20.
