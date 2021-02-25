MILES CITY — Guard Rebekah Dallinger's double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds helped highlight Miles Community College's 57-43 win at home Thursday night over North Dakota State College of Science in Mon-Dak women's basketball.
MCC's Jana Conejero scored 17 points, while teammate Lili Long added nine points and 10 rebounds.
The contest was tied at 20-all at halftime. The Pioneers went on a 26-6 scoring spree in the third period in gaining the upper hand.
Ambah Kowcun scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for NDSCS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.