MILES CITY — Guard Rebekah Dallinger's double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds helped highlight Miles Community College's 57-43 win at home Thursday night over North Dakota State College of Science in Mon-Dak women's basketball.

MCC's Jana Conejero scored 17 points, while teammate Lili Long added nine points and 10 rebounds.

The contest was tied at 20-all at halftime. The Pioneers went on a 26-6 scoring spree in the third period in gaining the upper hand.

Ambah Kowcun scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for NDSCS.

