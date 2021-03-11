MILES CITY — Rebekah Dallinger and Lili Long combined to score 50 points Thursday night and Miles Community College improved its season record to 18-0 with a 75-57 win over United Tribes in Mon-Dak women's basketball.

The win clinched the Mon-Dak title for the Pioneers for the second time in three years.

Dallinger led the way with 26 points. Long was close behind with 24. They connected on five 3-pointers overall.

Teammate Kate Tanner grabbed 13 rebounds.

MCC led 24-9 after the first quarter and 44-23 by halftime. It was 55-44 after three quarters.

Hannah Golus led United Tribes with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate LaTosha Thunderhawk came through with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

