MILES CITY — Rebekah Dallinger and Lili Long combined to score 50 points Thursday night and Miles Community College improved its season record to 18-0 with a 75-57 win over United Tribes in Mon-Dak women's basketball.
The win clinched the Mon-Dak title for the Pioneers for the second time in three years.
Dallinger led the way with 26 points. Long was close behind with 24. They connected on five 3-pointers overall.
Teammate Kate Tanner grabbed 13 rebounds.
MCC led 24-9 after the first quarter and 44-23 by halftime. It was 55-44 after three quarters.
Hannah Golus led United Tribes with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate LaTosha Thunderhawk came through with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
