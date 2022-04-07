MILES CITY — Lefty Cy Miller, who pitches for Miles Community College, received NJCAA D2 pitcher of the week accolades after tossing a five-winning no-hitter on April 3.

Miller faced 16 batters in MCC's 10-0 win over North Dakota State College of Science. He struck out 12 and walked one.

He threw 49 of his 70 pitches for strikes.

Miller is a sophomore from Helena

The Pioneers have a 20-14 record.

