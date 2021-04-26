MILES CITY — Miles Community College guard Favour Chukwukelu has signed to join the men's basketball team at Chicago State University for the 2021-22 season.
Chicago State competes in the NCAA's Western Athletic Conference.
The 6-foot-1 Chukwukelu, who averaged 15 points per game during his two seasons with the Pioneers, averaged 18 points during an injury-shortened sophomore season at MCC.
He missed the season's first six games after having knee surgery.
Chukwukelu hit 135 3-pointers over two years at MCC, shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc.
He was selected first-team all-Mon-Dak Conference and first-team all-Region XIII.
Chukwukelu, who is from Las Vegas, also carries a 4.0 grade-point average.
