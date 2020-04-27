MILES CITY — Issac Abergut of Miles Community College has signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball-playing days at Shawnee State in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Shawnee State is an NAIA program that qualified, but didn't get to participate, in March's D1 national tournament.
Abergut averaged 14 points and nine rebounds per game this past season. He started every game for the Pioneers during his two years at MCC.
He was a second-team all-Mon-Dak Conference selection this season, and was also chosen to the all-Region 13 team
