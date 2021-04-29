MILES CITY — Forward Remy Lemovou of Miles Community College has signed to play men's basketball at NCAA Coppin State in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Eagles compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and were the 2021 regular-season champions in basketball.

The 6-foot-9 Lemovou spent one season at MCC. He averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots per game in 2021.

He had a triple-double against Williston State (10 points, 12 rebounds, 11 blocks) and had career highs of 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 blocked shots this season.

