MILES CITY — Forward Remy Lemovou of Miles Community College has signed to play men's basketball at NCAA Coppin State in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Eagles compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and were the 2021 regular-season champions in basketball.
The 6-foot-9 Lemovou spent one season at MCC. He averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots per game in 2021.
He had a triple-double against Williston State (10 points, 12 rebounds, 11 blocks) and had career highs of 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 blocked shots this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.