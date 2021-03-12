MILES CITY — Favour Chukwukelu's double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds helped highlight Miles Community College's 99-88 victory over visiting United Tribes Friday night in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball.
The Pioneers, who trailed 42-41 at halftime, put up 58 points in the second half.
Remy Lemovou scored 18 points for MCC, followed by Ben Datro and Dylan Hushaw with 15 apiece and Jakim Ricketts with 13.
Chukwukelu accounted for six of MCC's 14 3-pointers.
Tyree Whitcomb had 22 points for United Tribes. Tate Bear added 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.