The Tommyknockers started a late comeback but just couldn't stop the bleeding, as they fell 11-6 to the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Tuesday night in Gering, Nebraska.
Trailing 7-4 in the top of the eighth, the 'Knockers rallied for four runs. However, in the bottom half of the frame, the Pioneers answered back with four runs of their own to seal the deal.
Carter Dobrinski and Jake Mastillo both homered for the Mining City, Justin Greene went 4-for-5 with two RBIs but it wasn't enough as the Tommyknockers fell to 14-10 on the season.
Carson Ohl picked up the win for the Pioneers, pitching six innings of one-run ball while striking out seven and walking none.
These two teams are back at it again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.
