BUTTE — Butte's Mining City Tommyknockers have "a lot of fence-mending to do" if the team wants to return to Butte next year, Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said Wednesday, adding, "I don't know if they can do that."
The club announced on Twitter Sunday that the final six games of its season — plus potential playoff games — had been canceled, but offered no explanation. But the players did. In interviews with The Montana Standard, team members cited insufficient housing, a lack of medical personnel, occasional food shortages and a lack of communication between players and team management.
Gallagher said he has asked Expedition League President Steve Wagner to come to Butte and appear before the Council of Commissioners on Aug. 25 to answer questions. But from the county's perspective, he indicated the team's future in Butte was in doubt.
Gallagher said the "product" on the field seemed to be well-received in the community, "and there was entertainment value out there.
"But from all the reports, it seemed they didn't treat the kids right, they didn't work with our community very well and people who were sponsoring them."
"I take it personally and when it happened, it hit really close to home," Gallagher said. "It saddens me that's the way it's worked out."
It wasn't immediately clear if there are any issues with the team's lease of the county-owned 3 Legends Stadium, but the county's support is likely crucial to the team's chances of staying in Butte.
Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Monday that he was interested in meeting with both players and management to determine what went wrong with the team.
"I think there's a lack of trust that the community is going to have with the cancellation of the last part of the season," he said then, adding that "we really have to look closely at whether it's the right thing for our community to continue."
The Expedition League emulates the minor leagues, with players using wooden bats and playing six games a week from late May to early August. They are college players and don’t get paid, however, since NCAA rules prohibit that. Players are supposed to get host families to live with.
But the league itself is a for-profit entity, with owners, marketing plans, sharp logos and promotions. It promises high-quality baseball and affordable, wholesome family entertainment through a 64-game season.
As parks director, Gallagher visited other league cities and said he was especially impressed with one team’s success in Dickinson, North Dakota, which is smaller than Butte but was bringing in 1,000 spectators per game last August.
Gallagher said there were positive signs in Butte too.
“Locally, people have expressed to me that they really loved the kids up there, they loved the competition and play, and even the atmosphere, so there were some good things going on,” he said. “But if the payers weren’t being respected and treated right, then I have major concerns supporting anything that doesn’t take into account player safety.”
