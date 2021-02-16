The Tommyknockers baseball club signed catcher David Melfi from Jackson, New Jersey, for the upcoming 2021 season.

Melfi is currently in his sophomore season at Wagner, where he is pursuing a degree in business administration. During his freshman year, he played in 13 games and started 12.

"I am super excited to be in Butte, Montana, this summer and play for coach Carty's Tommyknockers," Melfi said in a press release from the Butte baseball club. "Let's bring a championship to the city this August. See you all soon."

He attended Jackson Liberty High School, where he was a three-time Jersey Shore Carpenter Cup All Star and Asbury Park Press First Team All-Shore.

As Class B South Hitter of the Year from 2017-19, Melfi set Jackson High School records in hits (127), home runs (19), RBIs (106) and runs (98).

