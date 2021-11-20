BILLINGS — Camron Dunfee scored 18 points and Kody Dwyer 16 as visiting Minot State remained undefeated with a 77-59 victory over Montana State Billings Saturday night in men's basketball at Alterowitz Gym.

The Beavers, who scored 51 second-half points, improved to 5-0 with the victory. The Yellowjackets dipped to 1-3.

Melvin Newbern grabbed 14 rebounds for Minot State. The Beavers outrebounded the Yellowjackets, 40-29.

MSUB's top scorer was Carrington Wiggins with 18 points.

The Yellowjackets led 27-26 at halftime.

Minot State shot 53.6% to 34.5% for MSUB. The Yellowjackets went 10 of 30 from 3-point range.

