Lloyd Mix was so excited about his win in Billings that he drove home after the fight Saturday night and ran 10 miles in Missoula Sunday morning.
That's the kind of adrenaline rush you get from knocking out a larger opponent with a big left hook in just 14 seconds.
Lloyd, who works at Missoula Sentinel, ended his five-year fighting hiatus with a big victory over Brett Fields in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's Fight Night Montana event. It goes without saying that Mix, formerly known as Lloyd Woodard, still has the exceptional skills that served him well as a former professional MMA fighter in the Bellator ranks.
"I'm on Cloud 9," he told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com on Sunday. "I'm going to enjoy this.
"I'm just happy he wasn't injured too bad and I wasn't injured too bad. I wasn't cutting any weight for this event and I wanted to make it a fun experience since I haven't been in there for a while."
The 175-pound Mix, who earned a big medal for his win, was one of three members of Missoula's Dog Pound Fight Team that entered the ring Saturday night. The others were Josh Wright, who was featured on the main card along with Mix, and Sawyer DePee of Lolo, who competed on the preliminary card.
Depee earned a big medal by defeating James Dennis by technical knockout (referee stoppage) in 61 seconds. Wright lost to Tom Shoaff by technical knockout (referee stoppage) at 1:25 in the second round.
