STARK — Missoula Hellgate grad Ivan Gallego took third place in the boys 17-18 division of the National Road Cycling Championships last week in western Montana.
He competed in the time trial, road and criterium events, taking third in the criterium. He was coached by his dad, Alex Gallego.
The criterium is a fast, speed-intensive technical race.
According to Alex Gallego, the two boys that finished ahead of his son in the criterium are part of the two strongest teams in the country. It is not uncommon for those teams to fill the top 10 places at races, so it was an accomplishment for the "relative unknown" Gallego to join them on the podium at a national level event.
—Bill Speltz, Missoulian
