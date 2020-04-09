MISSOULA — Missoula Marathon officials plan to make a decision on whether or not to hold the event on May 7, according to a recent press release from Run Wild Missoula.
That decision date may move up based on updated guidelines, rules or orders from local, state or federal officials. The annual marathon is slated for Sunday, June 28, with events also planned for June 26 and 27.
If the decision is made to proceed with the marathon as scheduled, registration will reopen on June 8. The registration fee will be $97 for the marathon and $87 for the half marathon. Beginning June 1, late registration fees will go into effect.
If the marathon is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, entrants will have a chance to choose from three options:
The first option is to receive a 50 percent refund of the race entry fee. The second option is a deferral to the 2021 race with no fee.
The third "virtual" option allows participants to earn a race shirt and finisher medals by completing a Virtual Option.
For more information, log on to missoulamarathon.org.
