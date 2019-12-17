AUSTIN, Texas — The 2019 BibRave 100 rankings were released earlier this month and the Missoula Marathon was ranked as the No. 2 marathon in the United States.
The Missoula half marathon was named as a Top 20 Half Marathon and the race weekend was named as a Top 10 Best Weekend Experience.
The Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati was ranked as the No. 1 marathon in America, with the rest of the top 5 comprised of the Missoula, Disney World, Marine Corps and Boston Marathons. Missoula was the only marathon event from the Northwest or Rocky Mountain regions to be named in the Top 20.
"We take great pride in being ranked alongside events with much larger participant numbers and event budgets," noted Tony Banovich, Missoula Marathon race director. "It’s a testament to the Missoula community that we can provide a world-class race in Western Montana.”
Now in its 14th year, the Missoula Marathon weekend of events include a Beer Run, Runner Expo, 5K, Kids Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon. Over the years, it’s become known as a destination race and bucket list race for runners from around the world. The 2020 race weekend will be Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28.
