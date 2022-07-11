MISSOULA — Fans of mixed mixed martial arts will have a chance to watch a full card of action Saturday when Fights Under the Lights comes to Ogren-Allegiance Park. 

The Fusion Fight League event will start at 7 p.m. 

According to Matt Powers, leader of the local Dogpound Fight Team, four local amateurs will be in action, including Walker Dyer at 125 pounds, Hudson Kettenring at 135, Conall Powers at 145 and Justin Harbison at heavyweight. Dogpound member Ryder Small will fight as a professional at 155.

Dylan Schulte, a former Dogpound member who attended Missoula Sentinel and won a state wrestling championship, will be back in town to fight a pro bout at 145 pounds against Vance Elrod of Nevada. Schulte currently lives in Colorado.

 

