Conall Powers of Missoula is turning pro.
The mixed martial arts fighter and Sentinel grad concluded his amateur career with an impressive win Saturday in Fusion Fight League action in Boise. He battled Daniel Bonnar (3-3) of San Diego, who tapped out in the first round of the 145-pound bout.
Powers set a good rhythm and his striking forced his opponent, a former college wrestler, to shoot for a takedown. Powers caught him in a d'arce choke.
In other action Saturday, Josh Wright, who trains with Powers on the Dogpound Fight Team in Missoula, lost his pro bout to Jordan Downey in the Art of Scrap 5 event in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Downey won by arm bar submission at 1:58 in the first round.
Wright fell to 6-4 and Downey improved to 10-9.
—Bill Speltz, Missoulian
