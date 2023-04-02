Missoula's Holden Kettenring won his MMA fight Saturday night in the Mountain Force 35 event at the Helena Civic Center.
The Big Sky grad registered a technical knockout in the first round. He moved to 2-0 as an amateur, with his first win coming back in December.
Kettenring trains with Missoula Kick Boxing and Dogpound Fight Team. His older brother, Hudson, is also a successful MMA amateur fighter.
Kettenring's support team in Helena included Matt and Conall Powers, Hudson Kettenring and Walker Dyer.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.