MISSOULA — The first-place Missoula PaddleHeads pounded out 18 hits Thursday night and rallied to beat the visiting Billings Mustangs 16-13 in Pioneer League baseball.
Missoula (34-13) trailed 12-8 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The PaddleHeads tied the game at 12-12 in the fifth, went ahead for keeps 13-12 in the sixth and padded their lead at 16-12 with three more runs in the seventh.
Zachery Almond homered twice for Missoula and drove in three runs. He now has 13 home runs for the PaddleHeads. Teammate Jose Reyes also homered and batted in four runs.
Missoula had eight extra-base hits, with Reyes also hitting a triple.
Nick Gatewood batted 5 for 5 with three RBIs. He had a double.
The Mustangs (18-29) finished with 16 hits. Jerry Chavarria, Chris Eusay and Jesus Azuaje homered for Billings, which had seven extra-base hits.
Chavarria also doubled, while Jalen Garcia tripled. Garcia batted 4 for 5.
Reliever Rabon Martin collected the pitching win for Missoula. Dazon Cole recorded the save.
The Mustangs and PaddleHeads will play the third game of their six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. Missoula has won the first two games.
