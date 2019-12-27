MISSOULA — Former Missoula Big Sky and University of Montana athlete Alex Mustard is chasing a dream in the Olympic bobsled event.
Mustard will be featured in an NBC program on Sunday called “Next Olympic Hopefuls” along with a group that includes former Grizzly trackster and football player Gage Smith of Whitefish. It will air from 1-2 p.m.
Mustard, who just finished up his track and field career for the Grizzlies by competing as a sprinter in the Big Sky Conference Championships last spring, was part of a bobsled team taking part in the North American Cup earlier this month in Park City, Utah.
The team's pilot, three-time Olympian Nick Cunningham of California, had been on the sidelines since 2018 as a USA Bobsled development coach until the Park City event. Cunningham teamed with the rookies Mustard, Smith and Boone Niederhofer of Texas to claim the three silver medals.
Mustard and Niederhofer were also two of 50 athletes invited to participate in season 3 of “Milk Life presents, The Next Olympic Hopeful.”
“Competing for the first time in Park City was a great introduction to official bobsled racing,” Mustard said in a press release. “We were very grateful for Nick Cunningham to pilot for us on such short notice, and to the other coaches for helping everything go smoothly.”
Cunningham, Smith, Niederhofer and Mustard combined forces for the second-fastest push times of 5.11 and 5.05 seconds in the first two heats in Park City. Cunningham piloted the crew to the finish in 48.97 and 48.92 seconds for a combined time of 1:37.89 to earn the Americans their first silver medal.
Cunningham, Smith, Niederhofer and Mustard earned another silver medal for the second-fastest time of the second heat, which counted for race points.
Team Cunningham claimed their third silver medal in a two-heat race. The crew powered off the start in 5.03 and 5.02 for runs of 48.92 and 48.89 seconds, respectively, to finish second in 1:37.81.
“We had an awesome week getting to know more about the sport of bobsled and getting to finally compete,” Smith said. “It was such an awesome opportunity to work with someone like Nick Cunningham, who has been around the sport for such a long time and seen success on the highest level.
"Working with Alex (Mustard) and Boone (Niederhofer) has been great, and continuing to gel with them and build chemistry comes easy when you’ve got guys like that in your sled.”
Rookies in the USA Bobsled Program are self-funded athletes. The majority of their time is spent training, traveling and competing.
