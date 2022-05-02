MISSOULA — Dylan Schulte added another win to his combat sports résumé Saturday night in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 24 event at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
The Missoula Sentinel grad and 2013 State AA wrestling champion knocked out Darrick "The Buck" Gates in 20 seconds. Schulte, who lives in Colorado and trains with pros at the BANG Muay Thai Kickboxing school in Westminster, floored Gates with a vicious combination of hooks to the head.
According to to tapology.com, the 26-year-old Schulte has a 3-3 pro record in mixed martial arts featherweight competition and is riding a three-bout win streak. That does not include Saturday's Bare Knuckle win.
He has been unstoppable since returning to the octagon in 2021. He posted a record on 2-3 in 2019, did not fight in 2020 and went 3-0 in 2021.
Schulte first learned his MMA craft working with the Dog Pound Fight Team in Missoula. He had an amateur record of 6-1.
In other action Saturday night in Great Falls, Lolo-based fighter Sawyer Depee defeated William Dunkle by technical knockout in the first round.
Depee, 28, is a Missoula Sentinel graduate who first explored the Bare Knuckle fighting circuit last October in Billings. He fights in the 185-195-lb division.
Depee has a 2-1 Bare Knuckle record with the win over Dunkle, a loss to Ulysses Diaz in February and a win over James Dennis last October, according to his bio on BKFC.com. Dunkle is at 0-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.