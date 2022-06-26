MISSOULA — Western Montana runners enjoyed quite the weekend on the trails and roads.
It started Saturday when Missoula Big Sky graduate Maddie Edwards won the Tony Banovich 5K in Missoula and, late that same night, Missoula Hellgate grad Adam Peterman won the prestigious Western States 100 over in California.
It was a good start to set the tone for the main event in Missoula on Sunday: the Missoula half and full marathon.
And, again, more western Montana-based runners showed up and showed out in the first in-person running of the “Last Best Race in the Last Best Place” since 2019.
Missoula Sentinel graduate Mark Messmer took the big win in the men’s full marathon, torching the field with a win in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 35 seconds. He beat second-place finisher Benjamin Decker (2:27:09), by six minutes as onlookers waited patiently for the rest of the field to join Messmer.
Behind Messmer and Decker to round out the top five were: Jack Carmody (2:28:38), Patrick Hutton (2:31:54) and Jason Delaney (2:32:54) — Delaney’s daughter Morgan won the 13-and-under girls half marathon division.
Messmer broke his own previous course record, improving upon his second-all-time mark. He eyed the all-time best 2:20:27 set by Matthew Adams in 2014. Messmer will settle for another personal course record and his — technical — third win in a row in the full marathon with wins in 2018, ‘19 and now ‘22.
“I was hoping for the course record, but that will have to wait until next year,” he said. “I’ll definitely be back for that. … It was a perfect day. No wind really. The crowd was great. It’s good to be back in person and have the community back out and really get after the Missoula Marathon weekend to its fullest. … A lot of people know me by name, so I hear a lot of ‘Go Marks.’ As you pass people in the half, same thing, everybody is cheering for you so it’s a great experience.
“Other than the bridge being under construction, this is perfect,” he added. “I enjoy it so much. I’ll be back until I can’t run anymore, probably. I love it.”
Messmer, who qualified for the Olympic Trials with a mark in January, has kept his workload steady this year with three marathons under his belt now after Missoula. He has done three marathons since September — Fargo, Houston and Missoula — picking up his training after the pandemic forced live runs to be almost fully stopped for many pro runners.
“It definitely was hard to go almost two years without running a race in person,” he said. “It’s great to be back in person. … I was getting antsy to get out there again.”
In similar fashion to Messmer, Flathead graduate Zach Perrin — a close friend and former college teammate of Peterman — also enjoyed a strong day, winning the men’s half marathon in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 15 seconds. His mark is fourth all-time as he ran his first half marathon in just over a year.
Coming in behind Perrin were Adam Wollant (1:07:18), Saturday’s 5K winner Evan Bates (1:07:35), Collin Buck (1:07:38) and Joey Egeland (1:09:19).
“I didn’t really know what to expect today,” he said. “There’s a lot of really good guys from Montana competing, which is cool, so I was just planning on going out, running with those guys to see what would happen. It ended up being a good day.”
Around the time Perrin crossed the finish line, the PA announcer made sure to remind spectators out bright and early for the half finishers that Perrin and Peterman competed together as Montanans for the Colorado Buffaloes in college.
Even while running the half Sunday, Perrin had more than once thought while hurting that “at least I’m not doing 100 miles.”
“I think, for everybody, it is hard to not be inspired seeing something like that,” he said. “ … A lot of good stuff happening right now in Montana running.”
“The running community here is awesome — it always has been and just to be a part of that is something special,” Messmer said.
On the women’s side, starting with the half marathon, Elizabeth Wasserman, who has won more than a few Montana-based races, took the win in 1 hour, 18 minutes and 49 seconds. She beat second-place finishers Madison Liechty and Makena Morley, a Bigfork grad who has a few half titles under her belt, as they crossed the finish line together in 1:22:49.
Wasserman recently did a training run at the Whitefish half marathon, and competed in more of a legit, hard run in March where she set new personal bests. Wasserman qualified for the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers, and has goals of doing so again but understands she has plenty of time to work her way up to that point.
“I’m not in a rush,” she said. “ … It felt so good (to be back). This was my third Missoula half marathon. I did it in 2018 and 2019 and it feels so good to be back out here. This race is so good. There are so many great volunteers and fans and people cheering. It makes it feel easy.”
Abby Rodseth (1:24:56) and Alyssa Houtby (1:25:17) took fourth and fifth in the women’s half.
The full marathon saw some fireworks, as San Diego-based runner Bonnie Keating broke the course record previously held by Run Wild Missoula executive director Trisha Drobeck en route to a first-place finish. Keating burst for a 2 hour, 46 minute and 34 second record-breaking morning.
She beat Drobeck’s previous record (2:46:54) by 20 seconds. It was also Keating’s first time in Montana, and one of a few races she has done in elevation recently — she generally keeps to the lowlands of California or southern Arizona with recent marathons in Los Angeles.
She too has goals of qualifying for the Olympics, as the mark has been dropped for the marathon down to 2 hours and 36 minutes, putting her a bit outside but within reasonable range for training.
“I was a little concerned with the altitude — I know 3,000 isn’t that much but I train at zero or negative,” she said. “So … I went pretty conservative for the first half and then I felt better once we started rolling.”
She finished ahead of Heather Lieberg (2:51:30), Shayna Barbash (2:53:38), Christina Couper (3:05:38) and Katie Holman (3:12:21).
Race officials estimated about 5,000 runners took the streets Sunday, another 1,000 or so Saturday for the 5K and about 700 for Friday’s beer run as the Missoula Marathon enjoyed a successful return to in-person racing.
