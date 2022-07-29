MISSOULA — Reese Esponda, who trains at Roots Gymnastics & Dance in Missoula, took second in the all around competition Thursday at the Hopes Elite Championships of the U.S. Classic in Salt Lake City.
Esponda took first in the vault with a score of 13.100 and first in the beam with a 12.800 mark. Her all around score was 48.150.
Esponda's family lives in Clancy and she travels up to Missoula to train. The home-schooled 13-year-old was the first Montanan to qualify for the Hopes Elite Championships. She earned that distinction at the U.S. American Hopes Classic in Katy, Texas, after placing third on the balance beam and ninth overall in the Elite 13-14 Division.
Several months ago, Esponda became the first Montanan in over 40 years (since Great Falls' Jeanine Creek) to qualify for the U.S. American Hopes Classic. In June, she garnered the coveted "Powerhouse Award" for her exceptional tumbling at the USA Gymnastics Developmental Invite Camp at the national training center in Katy.
—406mtsports.com
