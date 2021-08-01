SALIDA, Colo. — Missoula physical therapists Sara Boughner and Katie Gibson finished ninth and 13th among women Saturday in the High Lonesome 100 trail race in Colorado.
Boughner, 33, finished in 30 hours, 17 minutes and 40 seconds, good for 36th overall. Gibson, 47, completed the course in 32:55.46, for 52nd overall.
In all, 94 runners completed the grueling run. Another 46 started and dropped out.
Tara Fahrner, 35, of Dillon, was 20th among women and 68th overall in 34:35.20.
The High Lonesome 100 is set in the southern Sawatch Range at the base of Mount Princeton in south-central Colorado. The average elevation is over 10,000 feet and the total elevation gain is 23,500 feet.
Nearly all of the race is on single-track trails and mining roads.
