International swimming
Katharine Berkoff of Missoula earned a gold medal and bronze medal at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. She was part of the 4x100-meter freestyle relay team that took first Thursday. She combined with Kate Douglass, Claire Curzan and Abbey Weitzeil to win in 3:28.52. Berkhoff took third in the 100 backstroke Friday in 55.40. Louise Hansson of Sweden won the event in 55.20. Berkoff attended Missoula Hellgate, swam for the Missoula Aquatic Club and is a member of the North Carolina State swim team.
Girls golf
Corvallis standout Macee Greenwood has signed to play golf for Boise State starting in the fall of 2022. Greenwood won a State A title in her high school career. "We moved to Montana from Boise so I have been a Bronco since I was little and I have been following their golf team for a long time," Greenwood expressed. "They have a strong golf program and their new coach has a lot to bring to the team. I really enjoyed my recruiting visit and what the school and their team has to offer and can't wait to be an official Bronco in 2023!"
Girls basketball
Missoula Sentinel took its second win in a row Thursday, a 54-33 decision at Great Falls CMR. Brooke Stayner led the Spartans (2-2) with 12 points. Sentinel held the hosts to just two points in the fourth quarter.
Missoula Big Sky took its second win in a row to improve to 2-2 with a 63-49 victory at Great Falls High. Freshman Kadynce Couture led the Eagles with 17 points.
Ronan beat Whitefish, 52-33. Whitefish was led by Bailey Smith's 13 points, Erin Wilde with nine and Hailey Ells scored four. Eureka fell to the Bigfork Valkyries, 54-36. Emma Berreth scored 16 points and Braeden Gunlock added 15 for the Valkyries. Ixone Coteron collected 10 points for the Lions. Polson fell to Lewistown.
Hamilton bounced Polson, 53-29. Mya Winkler scored 13 points and Taryn Searle added 11 for the Broncs. Turquoise Pierre led the Pirates with seven points. Anaconda tripped Philipsburg, 65-54. Rachel Ward and Reece Pitcher each scored 16 points for the Prospectors.
Frenchtown and Florence canceled boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Thursday and Friday out of caution following school threats on TikTok.
Seeley-Swan stomped Lincoln Saturday, 65-21. Emily Maughan scored 18 points and Tegan Mauldin added 13 for the Blackhawks.
Boys basketball
Browning slipped past Columbia Falls Friday, 71-70. Alihn Anderson meshed 19 points and Mark Robison added 17 for the Wildcats.
Big Sky got back in the win column after two straight losses, taking down previously-unbeaten Great Falls High Thursday, 64-53, at home. Eamon Higgins scored 15 points while Josiah Cuaresma added 12 and Shane Shepherd 11 for the winners. The Eagles moved to 2-2 after dropping games to Billings West and Belgrade by single digits.
Sentinel made quick work of CMR at home, taking a 57-33 decision to snag its first victory after an 0-3 start.
Philipsburg held off Anaconda Thursday, 67-63. Cavan Babbitt scored 21 points and Hayden Mason added 14 for the Prospectors.
Bigfork took down Eureka, 58-26. Isak Epperly scored 19 points and Bryce Gilliard and Colin Wade each added 11 for the Vikings. Ronan downed Whitefish, 52-40. Marlo Tonasket scored 18 points and Elijah Tonasket added 16 to lead the Chiefs. Talon Holmquist tallied 20 points for the Bulldogs.
Libby topped Thompson Falls, 59-32. Caden Williams collected 18 points and TJ Andersen added 14 for the Loggers. Josh Wilhite and Braxton Dorscher each had nine points for the Blue Hawks.
Hamilton toppled Polson, 56-52. Colton Graham and Zavier Fisher each tallied 18 points for the Pirates. Asher Magness collected 17 points for the Broncs.
