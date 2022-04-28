MISSOULA — Katharine Berkoff set an American record Thursday in winning the 50-meter backstroke swimming event at the Phillips 66 International Team Trials in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Berkoff's time of 27.12 is also the fifth fastest time in the world. The Missoula Hellgate grad earned a spot in the World Aquatics Championships, which start on June 17 in Budapest, Hungary.
"It's so awesome," the North Carolina State standout said in an interview with USA Swimming. "I'm so happy right now."
Earlier this month, the multi-time NCAA champion Berkoff was named one of four finalists for the 2022 Honda Sport Award for Swimming & Diving. The award is presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) organization to the top women in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.
Berkoff repeated as the 100-yard backstroke national champion at the 2022 NCAA Championships. It marked the fourth NCAA title of her career, after also winning the event and both medley relays in 2021. Berkoff claimed gold in dominant fashion with a 48.74 winning time that marked the fastest in NCAA history.
The American record-breaking swim in the 100 was the first time any woman broke the 49-second barrier and was the first American record in the history of N.C. State women's swimming. Berkoff now owns the NCAA, ACC, American and US Open records in the 100 backstroke.
American record = BROKEN ✅— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) April 28, 2022
With a record-breaking time of 27.12 seconds in the women's 50m back, Katharine Berkoff secures the title and a ticket to Budapest.@USASwimming x #Phillips66SwimTrials pic.twitter.com/7x2TcpCHx1
Berkoff is a 19-time All-American and a four-time ACC champion. Outside of the pool, she has been honored as an Academic All-ACC Team member each of the last two seasons and was a CSCAA Scholar All-American in 2020.
The swimming & diving finalists were selected by a panel of coaches and experts from the Collegiate Swimming & Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA).
Berkoff is a former member of the Missoula Aquatic Club.
—Bill Speltz, Missoulian
