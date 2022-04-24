MISSOULA — Lauren Wolfe showed her staying power in her second professional fight Saturday night.
The 28-year-old bantamweight moved to 2-0 with a unanimous decision over Gloria Grachanin of Idaho in the Clearwater Combat MMA event in Lewiston, Idaho.
Wolfe dominated her opponent with frequent strikes. She used angles to find openings rather than forcing strikes through Grachanin's guard.
Wolfe landed repeated knees, elbows and punches to her opponent's head. She also punished her legs with Thai kicks.
A Turah native, Wolfe was accompanied on the trip by her husband, MMA fighter Derrick Paulson, along with friend/training partner Conall Powers and Matthew Powers, who tutors her at the local Dog Pound Fight Team gym.
Wolfe is a dedicated athlete who trains 2-3 hours a day. She works out with the Dog Pound Fight Team five days a week, hits the Zoo BJJ gym three days a week and fills in with home workouts.
