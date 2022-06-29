MISSOULA — Missoula’s Cody Petersen competed at the NHRA Firebird 45th annual Fox Hunt funny car drag races over Father's Day weekend in Boise.
Petersen competed against cars from Idaho, Washington and Oregon. He ran 6.67 seconds to place third and had the top mph for the event (212). Crew members for his Petersen Racing team included crew chief Craig Petersen, Cody’s wife Kelly Petersen, Brady Reiman, Larry De Mott and Tom Fitzpatrick.
Brent Jones from Stevensville, a former funny car champ, was runner-up in the event. Jones used the momentum to his advantage this past weekend, winning the NHRA Renegade race in Yakima, Washington.
—406mtsports.com
