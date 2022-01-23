Third time was the charm for Missoula skier Quinn Wolferman at the 2022 X Games in Aspen, Colorado Sunday.
Wolferman, who has competed in the event twice previously, won gold in the 2022 ski knuckle huck contest. Jake Mageau was second and Alex Hall, who earned his third medal of the weekend, was third.
Wolferman had two previous third-place finishes in a contest where skiers take off the "knuckle" of the landing on a big air jump rather than the jump itself and use it to throw their most creative tricks. The format this year was a timed session of eight skiers and judged upon the most creative overall combination of tricks.
.@WolfermanQuinn 🇺🇸 wins gold in Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck at #XGames Aspen 2022! pic.twitter.com/AsuckP8YiP— X Games (@XGames) January 24, 2022
The 24-year-old was one of two Montana skiers who competed at X Games this year as Whitefish's Maggie Voisin competed in her 10th X Games in both the women's ski big air and women's ski slopestyle.
Earlier this week Helena's Konnor Ralph had been scheduled to compete in the event with Wolferman, but ultimately was not on the start list when the event began.
